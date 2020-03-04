Raymond James
What does Christine Lagarde, as ECB president, need to do to tackle Europe's stagnant growth? (Part II)
Second instalment of our special Big Question
JM Finn confirms departure of investment director
Harry Burnham to be replaced by Jonathan Mack
Brooks Macdonald adds six to investment team
Poached from rivals
Are European assets a buy?
With the European Central Bank set to stop new quantitative easing at the end of 2018 and market chatter about an interest rate increase in 2019, have prospects for the spluttering European economy and financial markets taken a turn for the worse?
Trade wars - should you pick a side?
Protect your investments or do nothing?
What lessons have been learnt over the decade since Lehmans collapsed? (Part III)
Four-part Big Question special
Revealed: The shortlists for the UK Platform Awards 2018
Including 'Leading Adviser' categories
Can there be any way back for Japan?
Everyone likes low prices, but if I said to you the level of Japanese consumer prices are now at the same level as way back in October 1998, then correctly you would conclude something is not quite right.
AIC releases shareholder voting information for platform users
Consumer and adviser platforms
Raymond James' Chris Bailey on earnings in Europe
Political concerns remain
Which areas will benefit from any weakness in the euro?
For the first time in a number of years, pan-European large company corporate earnings for 2017 look set to post a double digit year-on-year advance.
What needs to happen for European equities to go from good to great?
ECB stimulus not enough
Record demand for European ETFs set to bring product diversification
Following record demand in 2015, this year will see ETFs diversify further to meet investor needs, according to David Hazelton, head of business development at Raymond James
Should investors fear a Brexit from the EU?
With the results of a referendum on UK membership of the European Union too close to call, we ask investment professionals for their views on the impact of a potential 'No' vote.
'Smart' cities, QE and income recovery
'Smart' cities, QE and income recovery
Has the eurozone's QE cycle helped or hindered the region so far?
Economists have been emphasising the need for eurozone economies to start behaving more like those of the UK and US, but in reality the region is becoming more correlated with Japan than ever before, explains Chris Bailey, European strategist at Raymond...
Managers' best (and worst) calls of the past 20 years
What has been the best or worst investment theme of the past 20 years?
A volatile year ahead for investors
A volatile year ahead for investors
Platform inefficiencies over real time trading threaten ETF investors' returns
Investors are calling for more control over ETF trades executed on fund platforms, many of which are incapable of hosting the vehicles or are currently unable to offer real time trading.
Are ETFs and tracker funds becoming a bigger threat to active management?
The Big Question: Are ETFs and tracker funds becoming a bigger threat to active management?
What are the best alternative investment opportunities still available?
The Big Question: What are the best alternative investment opportunities today?
'France is finished' but what about Germany?
‘France is finished’ but what about Germany?
Merkel must curb German complacency
Merkel must curb German complacency
The Big Question: Where are the opportunities in government bond markets now?
The Big Question: Where are the opportunities in government bond markets now?