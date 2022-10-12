UK economy contracts by 0.3% in August

The Office for National Statistics said that a fall in production was the biggest contributor to the contraction, with production down 1.8% during the month, a further decline from the 1.1% drop in July.

It linked the fall in production to the 1.6% decrease in manufacturing having a negative knock-on effect.

Morningstar: UK open-ended funds suffer largest outflows in over a decade

These results do not include September's interest rate hike from the Bank of England or the fall out of the government's Mini Budget and extra bank holiday for the Queen's funeral, which economists expect may be an even weaker set of results.

Jeremy Batstone-Carr, European strategist at Raymond James, said that combination of financial uncertainty, "sluggish" retail prices and high energy costs have "constrained economic activity" that was not helped by an ununited front between the Bank of England and the Treasury.

He said the two institutions were acting like "bickering parents...that cannot agree on how to foster economic growth".

The analyst said: "For all the talk of warding off the ‘anti-growth coalition', the ONS today confirmed that expansion of the UK economy has officially slowed to a crawl."

Marcus Brookes, chief investment officer at Quilter Investors, said that declining growth was not the results people wanted to see, but "it will not make much of a difference to the path we are already on".

IMF warns of global recession risk while criticising Mini Budget

He expected the central bank would continue to hike rates at the next Monetary Policy Committee meeting to try and deal with inflation, but as Batstone-Carr said, the challenge for the BoE is how to stimulate economic growth "without pushing inflation even further out of reach".

"The Treasury's answer, to cut taxes by borrowing billions, may have been well meant, but by publicly undermining the Bank of England's monetary policy plans, have invited criticism from both the IMF and the Bank itself," Batstone-Carr said.