private banking
Coutts tops FCA pension advice complaints
Cofunds sees high uphold rate
Wealth managers failing to meet needs of high net worth women
Need to better understand their investment goals
Why TSB's technology debacle should be a wake-up call for wealth managers
Investing in new systems crucial
Industry Voice: Deutsche Asset Management - A private banking revolution
Paying for investment advice
Brown Shipley adds £1.5bn in AUM following Dutch acquisition
Adds 27 staff to London office
Lombard Odier recruits head of Independent Asset Managers UK
New service launching next year
Societe Generale rebrands private banking division following Kleinwort Benson acquisition
Combined business to be called Kleinwort Hambros
RBS: Is crisis-hit banking giant reawakening?
Alex Schlich, senior fund manager in the UK equity team at Sanlam FOUR, believes seven years after the crash, RBS is once again a bank worth investing in
Vestra poaches three private bankers for HNW team
Boost for private client team
First new private bank for 30 years opens in UK
The first new private bank in the UK for over thirty years has officially launched, after gaining approval from regulators.
Update: HSBC 'deeply regrets' tax scandal; plans asset disposal as full-year profits fall
HSBC's chairman has said the bank "deeply regrets" the "unacceptable" practices within its Swiss private bank which allowed clients to avoid tax, and plans to sell off parts of the business following disappointing 2014 results.
Smith & Williamson interim profits jump 14%
Smith & Williamson posted record profits for the six months to 31 October last year, helped by the performance of its investment management division.
Which asset class topped investors' shopping list in January?
Investor sentiment warmed towards Japanese equities and gold in January, while attitudes to most other asset classes declined, a Lloyds Private Bank survey has revealed.
HSBC's Islas joins Bordier to lead international desk
HSBC Private Bank's Roberto Islas has joined Bordier to lead its new international desk.
Muncaster joins Bordier as commercial director
David Muncaster has joined specialist asset manager Bordier (UK) to lead its commercial activities.
Brown Shipley mulls acquisitions as profits triple
Brown Shipley is seeking to take on more staff and may look to make acquisitions after strong growth for the business in 2013.
Lloyds wealth division faces 'major job losses' as group cuts 1,000 roles
Lloyds Banking Group is to cut over 1,000 jobs nationwide, with its wealth division among those facing significant cuts, according to the Unite union.
Brown Shipley promotes senior duo for sports and media client drive
Private bank Brown Shipley has made two promotions within in its London office, as part of a move to engage more with clients from the worlds of sport and media.
Lloyds sells off overseas private banking arm in £100m deal
Lloyds Banking Group is to sell its loss-making international private banking business to Swiss bank Union Bancaire Privée (UBP).
Private client adviser charged with murder of Mayfair socialite
A private client adviser at wealth firm HFM Columbus Asset Management has been charged with the murder of a wealthy socialite, according to reports.
Private banking arm drags down Schroders profits for 2012
Schroders has revealed its pre-tax profits fell 11% over the year to 31 December 2012, largely due to a slump in profits in the private banking arm.
Credit Suisse merges businesses to create wealth arm
Credit Suisse is to combine its private banking and asset management divisions to create a wealth management arm.
Election 2010: Banking levy polarises party leaders in final TV debate
Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Nick Clegg have lurched into different directions over the timetable and rate of a levy on Britain's banks.