abrdn veteran Stuart McGlynn resurfaces at Titanbay as head of intermediary sales

He will lead the company's relationships with private banks and wealth managers across Europe and the UK.

McGlynn brings 24 years' experience from his career with abrdn, first joining Standard Life as a graduate, before ending his time with the firm as head of EMEA - global banks.

abrdn sales veteran Stuart McGlynn departs after 24 years

The appointment follows Titanbay's series A funding round, with abrdn as one of the leading investors, alongside FNZ and Motive Partners.

Thomas Eskebaek, CEO of Titanbay, said: "Stuart brings almost three decades of industry experience, and we are very excited to have him in our senior team.

"His expertise across the breadth of personal finance, wealth management and global banking makes him well placed to lead our intermediary partnerships as part of Titanbay's continued growth."

McGlynn added: "I am delighted to be joining Titanbay as their head of intermediary sales at an exciting time for the business, as individuals and institutions from across the financial community are seeking to increase their exposure to private markets investments.

"I am looking forward to building deep partnerships with wealth managers and private banks that enable them to deliver these exciting investment opportunities to their clients in a thoughtful and bespoke way."