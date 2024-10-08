Schroders head of manager research departs after 23 years

Martin Blank, head of manager research at Schroders, has left the asset manager after more than two decades with the firm.
Having joined 23 years ago as a graduate analyst, Blank spent 12 years as a multi-asset portfolio manager before becoming head of research at the start of 2015, a post he held until April this year, according to his LinkedIn profile. Investment Week understands that Schroders does not plan to directly replace Blank's role. A spokesperson for the firm said the focus remains on bringing its clients "the best access to the market". Schroders CFO Richard Oldfield to succeed Peter Harrison as group CEO In a LinkedIn post, Blank said: "Schroders gave me an amazing opportunity when the...
