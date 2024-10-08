Schroders head of manager research departs after 23 years

Having joined 23 years ago as a graduate analyst, Blank spent 12 years as a multi-asset portfolio manager before becoming head of research at the start of 2015, a post he held until April this year, according to his LinkedIn profile. Investment Week understands that Schroders does not plan to directly replace Blank's role. A spokesperson for the firm said the focus remains on bringing its clients "the best access to the market". Schroders CFO Richard Oldfield to succeed Peter Harrison as group CEO In a LinkedIn post, Blank said: "Schroders gave me an amazing opportunity when the...