Schroders head of manager research departs after 23 years

Former portfolio manager

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Martin Blank, head of manager research at Schroders, has left the asset manager after more than two decades with the firm.

Having joined 23 years ago as a graduate analyst, Blank spent 12 years as a multi-asset portfolio manager before becoming head of research at the start of 2015, a post he held until April this year, according to his LinkedIn profile.  Investment Week understands that Schroders does not plan to directly replace Blank's role. A spokesperson for the firm said the focus remains on bringing its clients "the best access to the market".  Schroders CFO Richard Oldfield to succeed Peter Harrison as group CEO In  a LinkedIn post, Blank said: "Schroders gave me an amazing opportunity when the...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

FCA CEO Nikhil Rathi: 'UK markets stay relevant because we are always open to reform'

FCA remains resolute on whistleblowing review amid claims of inaccuracies

Trustpilot