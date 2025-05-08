Killik & Co's Andrius Makin: What portfolio managers need to see in SDR pause

Although the FCA’s decision to indefinitely delay the extension of the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) to portfolio managers is disappointing, it is not surprising.
Many managed portfolio services invest in funds, adding a layer of complexity that goes beyond what fund managers have been contending with when seeking an SDR label. Ultimately, the new regulations cannot progress further until several issues have been resolved. Lacking choice The uptake of SDR labels has been slower than many had anticipated, with the universe of labelled funds only passing the 100 mark earlier this year. This is far short of the 300-plus labelled funds some had predicted, and pales in comparison to the number of ‘non-labelled' funds, which consider sustainabil...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes