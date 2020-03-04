PMI
Why investors need to 'strap in' and brace for recession
Warning signs in US data
The longest US bull market: What have been the sector winners and losers?
Best and worst-performing sectors
Eurozone growth levels under pressure as leading trade indicators start to weaken
Comment by Janet Mui
Jeffrey: Why the greatest opportunities for the UK lie outside Europe
It is probably not an overstatement to suggest the UK is facing the biggest challenge for 70 years.
UK recession 'will be avoided' after record monthly PMI spike
More robust economic data in August
JOHCM's Beagles: Reasons for investors to be positive as markets stabilise
More than a month on from the EU referendum and the sky has not fallen in. Helped by the Conservative party's usual brutal efficiency that ensured the political vacuum was quickly filled, financial markets have stabilised.
Sterling hit as UK PMI falls to lowest level since financial crisis
UK economy hits a seven-year low
Neuberger Berman's Jonsson: Market putting risk of US recession too high
Said likelihood of recession is around 25%
Bryn Jones: What would aliens say about gilt yields today?
If aliens knocked on my front door, having read pre-Millennium economic theory books, they would be scratching their frontal lobes with dismay.
Emerging markets hit 17-month highs on Chinese PMI data
Emerging market equities are hovering near highs last seen in January 2013, after China posted stronger-than-expected economic data.
Inflection point for peripheral Europe?
The real value of equity income
Trusting the peripheral nations
Stephanie Flanders: Important lessons have already been learnt this year
With markets having wobbled at the start of 2014, Stephanie Flanders, chief market strategist for UK and Europe at J.P. Morgan AM, analyses the global recovery and tells Investment Week where the next investment opportunities may lie.
The Contrarian Investor: China's time to shine?
Markets are fickle creatures. This time last year, China was a veritable investment dog for most institutional investors. Now, a short 12 months later, it must qualify as the top contrarian bet for 2014.
Sterling hits five-year high on manufacturing surprise
Sterling hit a five-year high on Monday as data from the UK's manufacturing sector came in stronger than expected.
Buyers swoop on Chinese stocks as economy rebounds
Multi-asset investors are returning to Chinese equities, as fears of a ‘hard landing' subside and the local economy shows signs of improvement.
China data and Vodafone deal propel FTSE to 100pt gain
The FTSE 100 has rallied strongly on positive manufacturing data from China, as well as the prospect of Vodafone's deal to sell its holding in Verizon Wireless.
Bond managers: BoE will backtrack on rate rise guidance
Fixed income managers have cautioned the Bank of England (BoE) will be forced to backtrack on its forward guidance measures as it has been too pessimistic over the state of the UK economy.
The Great British Rotation: Top UK equity income funds
