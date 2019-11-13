pictethub

Industry Voice - Timber: sustainable material, sustainable investment

Pictet Asset Management highlights how timber is fast becoming the ultimate sustainable material.

clock 13 November 2019 •
MSCI launches megatrend indices

MSCI has launched five thematic indices tracking the performance of long-term megatrends that are set to impact society and the economy in the future.

clock 07 October 2019 •
Industry Voice: Working with robots: a Danish revolution

Pictet Asset Management explains how working with robots is the future of industry.

clock 01 October 2019 •
Industry Voice - Built to deliver: thematic equity portfolios

Pictet Asset Management explains how every aspect of the thematic portfolio construction process is geared to helping investors secure better returns from their equity investments.

clock 01 September 2019 •
Industry Voice: The future's bright, the future's digital

Pictet Asset Management highlights the areas of digital offering the most compelling investment opportunities.

clock 01 July 2019 •
Industry Voice: Water: the high tech approach

Cedric Lecamp, Senior Investment Manager, at Pictet Asset Management explains how investing in technology holds the key to resolving the world's growing water shortage problems.

clock 03 June 2019 •
Video: The future of smart cities

Industry Voice: Ivo Weinöhrl, Pictet Asset Management, provides insights on the investment opportunities that exist within an urban environment.

clock 28 May 2019 •
Demystifying thematic equities

Industry Voice: Hans Peter Portner, Head of Thematic Equities at Pictet Asset Management, reveals what makes a good thematic equity investment

clock 01 May 2019 •
Uncovering the true guardians of the environment

Industry Voice: Pictet Asset Management explains why investing to protect the planet's natural resources requires a deep understanding of industry's ecological footprint.

clock 01 April 2019 •
Urbanisation: the smart investment opportunity

Industry Voice: Ivo Weinoehrl, Senior Investment Manager at Pictet Asset Management, explains how smart technology and sustainability trends are turning cities into a compelling investment opportunity

clock 06 March 2019 •
