passive investing
Investment Week's Specialist Investment Awards to return in October 2019
Nominations open until 12 July
Interactive Investor launches Super 60 range
OEICs, trusts and ETFs
Moody's: Passive fund European market share to hit 25% by 2025
Up from 14% in 2017
Investing in alternatives: A closer look at the hedge funds industry
Hedge fund closures have outpaced launches over three years
Orbis' Brocklebank: We welcome the rise in passives
Shone a light on 'closet trackers'
Global ETFs AUM storms past $5trn barrier
Grew 6.5% in January
S&P's Edwards: "Indices can offer top quartile or better performance"
Partner Insight: Over the past decade much has been made of the uptick in global passive assets under management. Low-cost products such as ETFs have continued to gain market share, forcing fund groups to develop a clear strategy that differentiates their...
Do ETFs make markets less efficient?
Partner Insight: ETFs provide investors with the benefits of cost efficiency, broad diversification and an easier way to control their asset allocation.
MiFID II is the 'latest injection of steroids into the ETF business'
Active ETFs to dominate market
Industry Voice: When wealth managers use passive in their portfolio and how you can too
Right now passive investing is on everyone's lips. Tracker funds and ETFs are now commonplace in many wealth managers' portfolios. Lyxor ETF asks why managers are using passive investments, and how you can start adding passive to your portfolio.
Industry Voice: Objective investing - 3 ways investors can target portfolio needs
Passive investments can be the building blocks for many portfolios, but index tracking now goes way beyond single markets. As more investors have integrated passive into their portfolios, many funds now target investor objectives.
Is this the start of a fright flight? The ETFs topping the performance and flows charts in October
Japanese ETFs haven been the winners in terms buying