Global asset manager AUM tops $100trn for the first time

The top 20 managers have seen their market share increase from 38% in 2000

The combined assets under management (AUM) of the 500 largest global asset managers exceeded $100trn for the first time in 2019, peaking at $104.4trn, according to new research from the Thinking Ahead Institute.

It represents an increase of 14.8% from $91.5trn in 2018 and an almost three-fold increase from $35.2trn in 2000, with a growing concentration of assets among the largest firms, the Thinking Ahead Institute found.

The top 20 managers have seen their market share increase from 38% in 2000 and 29% in 1995 to 43% of total assets as of last year.

The research also shows a boom in passive investing among the world's largest asset managers, with assets reaching a record high of $7.9trn at the end of last year.

According to the Thinking Ahead Institute, passive assets recorded a year-on year AUM increase of 25.3% to $7.9trn in 2019, while active assets experienced an increase of 12.5% to $25.2trn.

Roger Urwin, co-founder of the Thinking Ahead Institute, said that consolidation in the sector was speeding up, with advancements in technology fuelling the rise in passive investments.

"Rapidly advancing technology is changing the shape of mandates and producing products that require less governance and are more streamlined," he said.

"This has led to the growth of passive and index tracking, factor-based strategies and solutions. Private markets have also continued a significant growth trend in the last decade, during which investors have sought higher returns involving higher risk."

Top 20 asset managers

The top 20 asset managers saw their total AUM increase by 17.3% to $44.9trn in 2019.

The research confirmed the growing concentration among the top 20 managers whose market share increased during the period to 43% of total assets, up from 38% in 2000 and 29% in 1995.

It also revealed that in the last decade 232 asset manager names have dropped out of the rankings.

BlackRock retained its position as the largest asset manager with AuM of $7.4trn. For the sixth consecutive year, Vanguard and State Street completed the top three, with AuM of $6.2trn and $3.1trn, respectively.

AUM growth by region ranged from 24.9% in Japan to 4.5% for the rest of the world category. North America and Europe experienced a 20.3% and 5.3% increase, respectively.

Meanwhile, AUM for North America was $62.3trn at the end of 2019, accounting for 59.7% of the total, a slight increase from last year.

ESG

There was also an increase in the number of firms implementing environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies.

Assets allocated to ESG principles increased by 42.9% in 2019 to $8.5trn, while assets allocated to ESG mandates increased by 14.4% in 2019 to $999bn.

Diversity is also improving, with 50% of managers increasing the number of ethnic minorities and women at high positions.

The untapped ESG assets destined for growth

"The topics of conversation at asset managers are also changing, to reflect changes in client expectations as well as those of their colleagues and broader society," said Marisa Hall, co-head of the Thinking Ahead Institute.

"These are increasingly linked to purpose and culture, diversity and inclusion and ESG and are taking place at the highest levels of these organisations."