SIF 2022: State Street's Funk on why ESG and indexation is not a binary debate

Speaking at the Sustainable Investment Festival yesterday (11 July), Funk said dismissing ESG considerations for core index exposures is "totally missing the point", adding that ESG definitely still has a place for indexing.

However, he noted that it does not "make intuitive sense" to apply an ESG narrative to a passive investment solution in the same way as you would do to a bottom-up stock picking solution.

"If there is one particular narrative around ESG and saving the world, it is trying to apply it to everything that you do. But it is a little bit more complex than this. That simply is not working, and greenwashing and accusations that are popping up left and right are testament to this," he said.

"If you try to apply this oversimplified narrative to very complex topics in different circumstances, of course, you are not going to capture it in an accurate way."

Funk also urged investors not to forget that indexation will always have market capitalisation as a dominant factor, and to consider the reasons behind their motivation for ESG investing.

"Do you want to integrate ESG from a risk perspective, or direct capital directly into activities as defined by a global taxonomy? Or do you want to have values alignment?" he asked.

"All of those are very important narrative issues and considerations that you should look at as investors when you are building your narratives and your ESG policies in order to actually avoid being called out," he commented.

The narrative around engagement and voting will increasingly come to the forefront of retail investors, he told delegates. He added that engagement is the critical lever to really drive sustainability forward, but that there is also scope for "selective divestment" to be used as a tool.

"There is a big group of market participants that say, ‘if enough people are divesting, that is gonna have an impact on market capitalisation, certain companies would fall out of indices, they will attract less capital, and ultimately, that might have a negative effect on the cost of capital," he said.

"Sometimes clients want to divest because they say, ‘we try to engage and vote, but we see the company is not changing, so we want to take them off'. There are voluntary initiatives that actually encourage a very selective way of divestment. But generally speaking, engagement is still the critical lever for long-term change."