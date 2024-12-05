7IM's Ben Kumar: The debate around the passive pendulum swinging too far

From huge institutions through to individuals, many investors have been voting with their wallets. They have been moving away from high-cost active approaches towards low-cost passive products, away from star stock-pickers and towards indices like the FTSE 100 and S&P 500. Goshawk AM: 'Passive is risky' and the case for active management in a global market And one of the more common themes recently is whether, ultimately, the whole world will be passive – and what that will mean. One particularly provocative academic paper suggested that index investing was "worse than Marxism"....