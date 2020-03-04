Parmenion Capital Partners
Which firm is advisers' favourite DFM?
Annual Defaqto survey
Time to focus on the non-traditional hunting grounds in UK equities
Dividend cuts have been a prominent story for the UK equity income sector over the past 12 months, albeit from fairly high levels in some instances.
What is your current US allocation and how are you gaining exposure? (Part I)
Multi-asset managers tell Investment Week their current US positioning in the face of further market volatility as interest rate rises and the presidential election loom later in the year.
Oil/mining/gold: Managers reveal how their commodities allocation has changed in 2016
Following the global rout in commodities in 2015, managers are rotating back to oil, mining and precious metals this year via a range of vehicles such as ETFs, investment trusts and MPLs.
Europe versus US: Where are the best high yield opportunities?
With Mario Draghi extending the ECB's QE programme this month, and investors returning to US high yield following a number of recent sell-offs, managers tell Investment Week which areas of the credit sphere are likely to outperform in the coming months...
Part II: How worried should investors be about the health of financials?
In the second part of this special Big Question, managers assess the risks and rewards of investing in this sector in the current climate.
Keep calm and carry on? The best strategies in the face of elevated volatility (Part I)
Following calls to 'sell everything' last month as markets continue to flirt with bear territory, industry experts tell Investment Week where they remain invested, the areas to avoid and, most importantly, why the market slowdown is not a new crisis in...
Parmenion founder Richard Mein passes away
Survived by wife, son, and daughter
Could rising defaults in high yield spread to wider bond market?
Following the long awaited interest rate rise in the US last month, the Federal Reserve might be under less pressure to raise rates over the coming months.
End of the line for unloved BRIC funds?
Last week's news that BRIC pioneer Goldman Sachs had been forced to merge its fund into a wider emerging markets offering seemed to sound the death knell for what were once hugely popular vehicles less than a decade ago.
The headwinds and tailwinds for UK productivity
Since the onset of the financial crisis, productivity in the UK has slowed and there are various factors that could be to blame, writes Parmenion Capital Partners' Meera Hearnden.