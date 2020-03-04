PAIF
M&G Prudential UK Property fund suspends trading
Suspension 'linked to 'M&G Property Portfolio'
AJ Bell ditches Janus Henderson UK Property PAIF from funds list
On back of outflows
Columbia Threadneedle Investments to change pricing approach on property funds
Moving to full-spread basis
Columbia Threadneedle's Jordison: Property suspensions were regrettable but they brought order to the market
Fund reopened after Brexit suspension
Update: SLI to re-open UK Real Estate PAIF on 17 October
Suspended trading on 4 July
F&C converts UK Property fund to PAIF
New structure for manager Glover
Threadneedle to convert £1bn property fund into PAIF
Threadneedle is to push ahead with plans to convert its UK Property Trust to a more tax-efficient structure.
Trade body urges quicker action as stamp duty scrapped for PAIF launches
The government has said it will introduce seeding relief for property authorised investment funds (PAIFs), allowing such funds to launch without incurring stamp duty.
Ignis' £1bn property fund becomes latest to convert to PAIF
Ignis Asset Management has converted its £1.2bn UK Property fund into a Property Authorised Investment Fund (PAIF) in a bid to offer investors a tax-efficient way to access the vehicle.
Kames expands property team after PAIF launch
Kames Capital is expanding its property management team with two new hires after launching its first ever Property Investment Authorised Fund (PAIF) last month.
Kames readies launch of income PAIF
Kames Capital is set to launch its first Property Authorised Investment Fund (PAIF) on Friday, to be co-managed by David Wise and Alex Walker.
SLI to convert UK property fund into PAIF
Standard Life Investments (SLI) is converting its £380m UK Property fund into a property-authorised investment fund (PAIF) next month, to give unitholders gross income without having to pay corporation tax.