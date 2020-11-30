Room for improvement? UK PAIFs fail to 'evolve with the market' as offices and retail dominate portfolios

The UK retail and office sectors were hardest hit by the pandemic

Open-ended UK property funds are leaving themselves open to weak returns as a result of a bias towards the retail and office sectors on top of the high cash weightings they are holding to ensure liquidity, experts have warned.

According to the Q2 RICS UK Commercial Property Survey, the UK retail and office sectors were hardest hit by the pandemic, with property values expected to fall sharply over the coming year.

Globally, research from property specialist JLL shows that since 2010 investment volumes into offices and retail have fallen from 40% to 33% and from 24% to 12% on average, respectively.

The average fund in the IA UK Direct Property sector holds 21.4% in offices and 10.3% in retail as of 31 October 2020, based on FE fundinfo calculations, an underweight compared to the MSCI UK Property index's weighting of 31.4% and 23.6% respectively.

However, some funds have much higher proportions in these two sectors. For example, Aegon Property Income fund has 75.3% in retail and offices, LF Canlife UK Property around 49%, and Aviva Investors UK Property has around 36% in offices and 24% in retail, according to their factsheets.

In its Q3 update for the fund, Canada Life Asset Management (Canlife) said "a large central London office building" had been sold during the quarter, but added the fund "remains biased towards the office sector, with particular focus on London and the South East".

"In the medium term, this sector and geographical location bias is likely to remain a key strategy," it said.

"However, the fund will continue wherever possible to reduce its high street retail exposure through strategic sales."

Karen Fox, co-manager of the Aegon Property Income fund, said that while retail has been "on a downward trajectory for some time", she believes "there will still be a place for convenience and destination retail so it should perform better than the average".

She added that "good quality offices" will continue to see demand, according to Property Market Analysis which forecasts returns of 6.3% per annum from 2021 - 2025 for the sector.

Yet over the past year, these funds have suffered on the performance front, with Aegon's fund down 8.3% to 25 November according to FE fundinfo, Aviva Investors' falling 13.1% and Canlife's fund down 7.7%.

Tom Walker, co-head of global real estate securities at Schroders, said that while retail and offices used to be deemed the most resilient assets for a diversified property portfolio, in today's market these two sectors should be "the last thing on your list".

"When I look at any fund with high levels in office and retail, I think they have not evolved with the market," he said.

"These sub sectors will continue to be challenged and it will be very hard work to generate any return for your underlying investors."

Instead, Walker sees strong returns coming from areas "powered by the digital economy", such as macro towers and fibre optic cable, as well as student accommodation, storage, logistics and life sciences.

"There are a number of sub sectors in the UK that have strong drivers," he said. "But UK funds have been very slow moving into these sub sectors. They are jacks of all trades, masters of none."