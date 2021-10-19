abrdn combines UK property fund duo brought together under ASI merger

Aberdeen and SLI funds

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
George Shaw, manager of both Aberdeen UK Property and Standard Life Investments UK Real Estate
Image:

George Shaw, manager of both Aberdeen UK Property and Standard Life Investments UK Real Estate

abrdn has combined the Aberdeen UK Property fund with the Standard Life Investments UK Real Estate fund, bringing the funds under a £1.7bn umbrella.

The PAIFs and their respective feeder funds will be merged into one PAIF and one feeder, with the larger Standard Life vehicle assuming the assets from the smaller Aberdeen one.

Investors pull £870m from M&G property fund

According to a letter to investors, the fund house has been considering "how best to ensure that the needs of investors in both funds are met" since the merger of the two asset managers in August 2017.

The firm adds it hopes the decision will result in "a larger fund with greater diversity of both assets and investor base," along with "long term improved performance for all investors".

These measures were approved at an 8 October EGM, which saw more than 75% of Aberdeen fund shareholders agree to the proposal.

Aviva Investors to issue second property payment on 18 Oct

Both funds will see a temporary dealing suspension "in order to reduce operational risk", which will prevent money from entering or leaving the fund between 25 November and 29 November, before the SLI PAIF reopens with its new assets.

The funds will merge on 26 November.

From the time the funds suspended in March 2020 to the most recent data available for each portfolio, the PAIFs have seen their assets shrink by a combined £1bn, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Alinda Capital Infrastructure IPO seeks £350m raise to fund £485m pipeline

Industry questions 'unusual' departure of Charles Randell from FCA

More on Funds

Tender issue was oversubscribed
Investment Trusts

Oversubscribed tender offer for Fidelity trust 'spells trouble'

Oversubscribed with 85.1% electing to tender

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 19 October 2021 • 2 min read
Rotational markets impacting number of funds delivering consistently strong returns
Funds

BMO GAM: Market uncertainty takes toll on number of funds generating consistently strong returns

'Volatility has had a negative impact'

Alex Rolandi
clock 19 October 2021 • 1 min read
The trust will have an emphasis on transport and logistics infrastructure, utility-related and digital infrastructure
Investment Trusts

Alinda Capital Infrastructure IPO seeks £350m raise to fund £485m pipeline

100p per ordinary share

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 19 October 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Industry Voice: The race to Net Zero - How to navigate a new world of climate commitments

13 October 2021 • 4 min read
02

Phil Wagstaff to depart Jupiter

15 October 2021 • 1 min read
03

Charles Randell steps down as chair of the FCA before term ends

15 October 2021 • 2 min read
04

Industry argues stagflation fears based on misnomer

18 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

Abrdn closes Diversified Core Growth fund as investor pulls out

13 October 2021 • 1 min read
06

AIC: Keep private investors away from LTAF to prevent Woodford 2.0

13 October 2021 • 2 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 