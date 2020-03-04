One to Watch

One to Watch: AXA Framlington Japan
Japan's equity markets topped performance charts last year, despite ongoing concerns about the effectiveness of Abenomics and the impact of China's slowdown.

One to Watch: Natixis Loomis Sayles US Equity Leaders
Although the S&P 500 index suffered its worst annual performance since 2008 last year, large technology positions and a focus on the growth drivers of tomorrow helped boost returns for the Natixis Loomis Sayles US Equity Leaders fund in 2015.

One to Watch: Tokio Marine Japanese Equity Focus fund
As 2015 draws to a close, Japan watchers have grown increasingly concerned the country's reform programme, or Abenomics, is failing to kick-start the economy. Despite unprecedented amounts of monetary stimulus, GDP growth estimates for Japan have lagged...

