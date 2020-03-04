Oeics
River & Mercantile's Lough looks to 'the rubbish tip' for value opportunities
DFS holding expected to 'materially increase'
Vaughan stamps mark on Free Spirit by offloading three holdings
Consumer brands among casualties
An active year for trust boards
Woodford drama proves independent oversight is necessary
Waverton's Frikkee: Spotting the blips and buying the dips
Keeping faith with the brands staying afloat
Polar Capital: How to avoid value traps in the technology sector
Not focusing on valuation key to 'winning in the stockmarket'
M&G preps ESG high yield strategy OEIC launch
Launch expected 'very shortly'
Barings' Lucas rotates out of consumer stock 'mistakes' to limit drawdown
New companies added as consumer goods giants dumped
Out with the old: Sterling Investments' Melwin Mehta overhauls MI Discretionary Unit fund
Holdings 'representing the old economy' ditched
Sanlam launches OEIC version of US Dividend fund
40-60 stocks held across the market cap spectrum
Chamberlayne: Disney integral to sustainable society
Looking to entertainment stocks for greener returns
Carmignac boosts UK sales presence
Hire from Schroders
Evenlode duo reveal the stocks topped up since Q4 2018
Consumer names dominate list
Nordea: Corporates, not activists, will drive environmental agenda
Consumers 'real driving force' for changing corporate behaviour
Wealth managers' use of segregated funds will fuel rise of low-cost active portfolios
Growth amid fall in funds under management
AllianceBernstein embarks on UK market push with first OEIC launch
The ES AllianceBernstein Europe (ex UK) Equity OEIC
Rob Burnett unveils first fund from Lightman Investment Management
New launch from former Neptune manager
Baillie Gifford's James Budden: 'The star manager? Not for us'
Baille Gifford's James Budden
M&G pins hopes on £34bn fund migration to 'Brexit-proof' business
Fund sizes to reduce
Big Interview with Octopus' Rogerson: I am frustrated by the perception that smaller companies are too risky
Three ingredients needed to earn a customer's trust
How big is too big? Selectors' views on the giant funds in the universe
The Bigger Picture on fund selection
AIC urges action from FCA as KIDs research suggests 'nonsense' risk results when comparing sister funds
Closed-ended vehicles considered less risky
The journey towards better fund governance
Improving ways to deliver value to investors
Columbia Threadneedle to transfer $10bn of EU assets to Luxembourg range amid Brexit uncertainty
Launching 13 SICAV funds
Graham Bentley: Do model portfolios or funds of funds deliver the better outcome?
Where is the better outcome?