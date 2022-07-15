Morningstar: Investors pull £5.3bn from UK-domiciled open-ended funds in June

Out of £4bn in equity strategy outflows in June, half came from UK equity funds.

Accoring to June's UK Asset Flows report, equity strategies took the biggest hit with almost £4bn in net redemptions. Over half of the outflows came from UK equity funds, seeing net withdrawals of £2.6bn.

Allocation funds had their worst month since March 2020. In contrast, fixed income funds did not experience significant outflows despite poor performance, but their flows were muted in comparison to stronger subscriptions in the recent past.

Sustainable funds continued to see inflows, particularly for equity strategies, although the net amount of £489m was the lowest since April 2022.

June was also the worst month for active strategies since March 2020, with outflows of £4.3bn. This represents a trend reversal, as active strategies had enjoyed inflows that were often larger than those of their passive counterparts.

Compared to previous historic levels, outflows from alternative and real estate funds decreased. However, there are not any indications of considerable investor interest, Morningstar said.

Most fund groups had outflows, with Baillie Gifford leading the way with over £900m in redemptions, and closely followed by Vanguard at just under £900m.

Inflows into Vanguard have been quite steady over the past ten years, so June's £891m outflow is notable and surpasses February's then-record £535m outflow.

There were some strategies with inflows, however, such as LF Ruffer Diversified Return, the daily dealing vehicle of their flagship strategy, which saw £225m in inflows, and Fidelity Diversified Markets, with £109m in new subscriptions.