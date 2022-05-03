Download now: Key Fund Performance Data across sectors as at April 2022

Investment Week is making the key funds performance data that previously appeared in the back of the magazine available online in PDF format on a monthly basis for April and May. This month's performance data, supplied by Morningstar, covers funds in all the main IA and AIC sectors to 21 April 2022 over 1, 3 and 5 year periods. Click on the image below to open the PDFs.
Download the data here
