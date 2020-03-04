Novia

Bath-based wrap specialist

Novia Financial launched in October 2008 to provide a full-wrap platform for investment advisers and their clients. It is based in Bath and led by Bill Vasilieff, the former sales and marketing director, and joint cofounder of Selestia.

The company offers a variety of product wrappers, such as ISA and SIPP, and provides a transparent pricing structure and access to investment classes including shares, bonds, traditional authorised funds, ETFs and alternative investments.

Its operating system is provided by Australia-based GBST and the portfolio-management tools by FE.