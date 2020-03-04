Novia
Bath-based wrap specialist
Novia Financial launched in October 2008 to provide a full-wrap platform for investment advisers and their clients. It is based in Bath and led by Bill Vasilieff, the former sales and marketing director, and joint cofounder of Selestia.
The company offers a variety of product wrappers, such as ISA and SIPP, and provides a transparent pricing structure and access to investment classes including shares, bonds, traditional authorised funds, ETFs and alternative investments.
Its operating system is provided by Australia-based GBST and the portfolio-management tools by FE.
Novia appoints ex-ASI Steve Andrews as managing director
Replacing Bill Vasilieff
Standard Life Wealth brings MPS service onto platforms
Will be rebranded following Aberdeen merger
Quilter Cheviot expands Bristol team hiring Walker from Zurich
Relationship development
City Financial teams up with Novia Global for DFM range
Service launched last March
Novia to launch fractional ETF dealing by year-end
Working with Winterflood
Property suspensions create model portfolio admin headache for wealth managers
Problems for platforms
Novia launches duo of smart beta portfolios for UK advisers
Partnered with two US firms
Novia ties with Winterflood for low-cost ETF trading
Trading charges of 5bps
Novia Global targets expat market with offshore platform
Novia Global is to launch an offshore version of its platform to allow expats greater access to DFMs and offshore funds.
Revealing platforms' profitability (and why it matters)
Revealing platforms' profitability (and why it matters)
Novia's Vasilieff: There could be some terrible disasters in the D2C space
'There could be disasters in the D2C space'
Platforms must branch out to survive
Platforms must branch out to survive
Novia takes stake in wealth business to boost DFM service
Wrap platform Novia has formed a strategic partnership with Tavistock by teaming up with Cocoon Investments to acquire a £250,000 stake in the business.
Novia's Vasilieff: Scottish independence would be a disaster
Scotland voting yes to independence from the rest of the UK would be a "disaster" Novia chief executive - and Scot - Bill Vasilieff has said, less than a month before the referendum.
Aegon agrees deal to buy Novia's Investment Services arm
Aegon UK is to buy Novia Investment Services Limited (NISL) from parent Novia Financial in a deal which brings its platform development business in-house, Investment Week can reveal.
Novia launches in-house DFM service
Novia's in-house discretionary fund management service, Copia Capital Management, has gone live today, and the platform has already seen interest from several adviser users.
Revealed! All the winners of the Platform Awards
Last night the prestigious Aberdeen UK Platform Awards were held in London. Here are all the winners and the judges' comments on why they scooped the prizes.
Novia's platform deal with Aegon nets group £1m
Novia's ongoing arrangement to build and administer Aegon's platform netted the group's subsidiary £1m in 2012, the latest results have revealed.
Novia to halt cash rebates from April 2014
Wrap platform Novia has said it will no longer accept cash rebates on new or legacy business from April 2014.
Novia enters fund management arena with launch of DFM arm
Platform Novia is to launch its own fund management arm in the final quarter of the year, providing advisers with a range of risk-rated portfolios to offer to clients.
Novia sees profits jump 22% as assets surge
Platform Novia has seen its profits before tax jump by more than a fifth in 2012, after assets climbed sharply to rise above £1.4bn.