Novia cuts platform charges up to 0.2%

Under the new terms, a customer with a £150,000 portfolio who would have paid an annual platform charge of £750 will now pay £450 where the adviser firm holds more than £10m of assets on the Novia platform.

It will be £525 for those firms holding up to £10m of assets under administration.

The minimum fee is to be increased from £75 to £100 from 1 January 2023 and will only apply to clients with small portfolios paying less than £8.33 per month.

The move comes under the helm of Patrick Mill, who took over as CEO in May 2021.

Mill said a review of pricing strategy "focusing on value and transparency" has been running alongside an investment in technology and work on microservices.

He added this is part of preparing the ground to position Novia for a "third era for platforms, differentiating on true digitisation and deeper connectivity".

For advice firms with more than £10m on the Novia platform, their clients will have rates reduced to 0.3% from 0.5% for assets up to £250,000.

For a client with AUA of £250,000 to £500,000 the charge falls to 0.3% from 0.4%.

Clients of advice firms with less than £10m in assets on the platform will have their rates reduced to 0.35% from 0.5% on assets up to £250,000.

For a client with assets of £250,000 to £500,000 the charge falls to 0.35% from 0.4%.

Clients with larger assets of both tiers of adviser firms will also see changes.

Those with assets of between £500,000 and £750,000 will see rates dropped to 0.2% from 0.3%.

For clients with assets of £750,000 to £1m the rates remain the same, and clients with assets in excess of £1m will see rates drop to 0.1% from 0.15%.

Mill said: "We have always taken a sustainable and responsible approach to price which means we aim to strike the right balance between offering great value for money for customers while continuing to invest in our technology, our service, and our people to help create efficiencies within adviser businesses.

"I am pleased to say that we are now in a position to share the benefit of our increased scale by reducing our standard platform charge and simplifying our charging model."