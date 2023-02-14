Scandi advice giant with £60bn in client assets enters UK market   

Bill Vasilieff said: "The new project that lured me out of retirement."
Scandinavian independent financial advice and management business Söderberg & Partners has revealed its plans to enter the UK market. 

The firm was set up in 2004 and employs 3,000 people in seven countries and manages more than £60bn of clients' assets.

With access to more than 4,000 funds, the group will offer financial advice and investment solutions through its partnerships in the UK under the sub brand Söderberg & Partners Wealth Management.

It said it aimed at partnering with 500 to 1,000 financial advisers in the UK within the next five years.

Group chief executive officer (CEO) Gustaf Rentzhog pointed out that there was a strong and growing demand in the UK for high-quality financial advice.

"Advisers and their clients want a responsible, long-term partner in the UK. It is our goal to become their first choice."

The firm has appointed Bill Vasilieff, co-founder former CEO of financial services platform Novia as chair.

Former chief operating officer of Novia, Nick Raine, will take on the role as CEO.

Vasilieff said: "The new project that lured me out of retirement. When Gustaf approached me and explained the depth of the proposition, I immediately saw it as truly innovative and unique in the UK adviser market. I am very excited to be involved in the launch into the UK."

Group chair Per-Olof Söderberg added: "There are strong cultural, economic, and historical ties between the UK and Scandinavia. As other Swedish companies have demonstrated, the UK is receptive to a values-led, long-term approach to business.

"We are proud and pleased to enter one of the world's most important and sophisticated financial services markets." 

In 2021, Rentzhog first announced the firm's plans to establish itself in entirely new geographical markets.

He said at the time the group had taken several important steps in its expansion outside of Sweden and highlighted that it had grown from being ‘just' an industry leader in Sweden into a continuously growing ‘key player' in Norway, Denmark, Finland and in the Netherlands.

