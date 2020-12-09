north american equities

Calastone: Vaccine causes second highest equity flows ever

Funds

April remains top month for equity inflows

clock 09 December 2020 •
Square Mile's Hasler: Postcards from North America

Markets

Market drivers becoming harder to predict

clock 11 October 2019 •
UK gilts continue to reign in latest FE Passive Crown rebalance

ETFs

Followed by property, North American equities and emerging markets equities funds

clock 29 January 2019 •
MiFID II: Clients' research charges seven times higher than costs borne by asset managers

Regulation

Does it equate to superior performance?

clock 17 September 2018 •
'Uncertain political landscape' drives net fund sales to lowest in 18 months

UK

UK equity outflows continue

clock 02 August 2018 •
