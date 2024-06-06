Fixed income funds suffer first net redemptions since October 2023

Capitulation on the bond markets was heavy, with investors pulling a net £643m from funds, the second-worst figure on record, only beaten by March 2020. UK-focused equity funds endured the same fate, also chalking up a second-worst month on record, as a net £1.11bn exited the space. The outflows are beaten only by June 2022's £1.14bn figure, which marks the worst month to date. According to the report, actively managed funds suffered the brunt of the UK equity withdrawals, shedding £792m over the month. Inflows into North American funds fell sharply but remained positive last month...