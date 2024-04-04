UK investors add more to North American equity funds in Q1 than over last nine years combined

Between December 2023 and March 2024, UK investors have added £6.6bn to North American equity funds, which is more than the combined £6.3bn invested since the data study began nine years ago. North American equity funds attracted £1.7bn of new capital in March, bringing the total for the first quarter of the year to a record £5.7bn, which is more than triple the previous best quarter (£1.7bn in Q4 2020). Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone, said: "The US earnings recession is over. Profits are once again on the up and that seems to be the main catalyst driving fund inflow...