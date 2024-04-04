UK investors add more to North American equity funds in Q1 than over last nine years combined

UK investors have added more to North American equity funds in the last four months than the previous nine years combined as part of a continued “stampede” into equity funds, according to Calastone’s Fund Flows Index.
Between December 2023 and March 2024, UK investors have added £6.6bn to North American equity funds, which is more than the combined £6.3bn invested since the data study began nine years ago. North American equity funds attracted £1.7bn of new capital in March, bringing the total for the first quarter of the year to a record £5.7bn, which is more than triple the previous best quarter (£1.7bn in Q4 2020). Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone, said: "The US earnings recession is over. Profits are once again on the up and that seems to be the main catalyst driving fund inflow...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes