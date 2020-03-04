mutual funds
Academics find evidence of misclassification of bond funds by Morningstar
'Widespread problem’ researchers claim
BCG: When will Google and Amazon move into funds space?
Disruptors move in on asset management
M&G Bond Vigilantes' five scary Halloween charts
What could spook investors?
Ex-Invesco Perpetual product development head launches boutique consultancy
Named Scythian Asset Management
Fidelity chairman Ned Johnson passes role to daughter Abigail
She is also CEO of US-based company
Jupiter assets pass £36bn as strong inflows offset market weakness
Net mutual fund inflows of £443m
Bill Miller to set up mutual fund under family name
Legg Mason's chief executive Bill Miller is setting up a mutual fund under his own name, to be run together with his son as assistant fund manager.
Gross loses largest fund crown to Vanguard as redemptions mount
Bill Gross' Pimco Total Return fund has lost its position as the largest mutual fund in the world after investors pulled over 13% of assets from the fund since the summer.
Buffett's alpha: Secrets of a successful investor
A new paper, 'Buffett's Alpha' claims to have identified the main factors that have driven Warren Buffett's extraordinary record in investment.
Two sides of the story
Timing the market comes down to a simple choice between value and momentum investing - both have their promoters and detractors and at the end of the day it may boil down to a simple matter of personality
10 myths about structured products
The UK Structured Products Association debunks some common myths about structured products
Higher market levels fail to stem outflows at F&C
UK Retail investors continued to pull money out of F&C funds over the three months between June and September despite a pick up in worldwide equity and bond markets.
Skandia platform business boosts Old Mutual UK sales
Skandia's platform sales have bolstered Old Mutual's interim results in the UK, with total net inflows of £0.4bn.
GLG moves charges debate forward
The battleground of fund charges is beginning to gather momentum and is set to only accelerate as the industry comes to terms with the market volatility and its effects on investor behaviour.