BlackRock lays foundation for China mutual fund business

BlackRock has applied to establish a mutual fund business in China as the country’s financial services sector is liberalised.

BlackRock applied to the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to operate in the country, the world's largest asset manager confirmed. The Chinese government removed restrictions on fully foreign-owned fund management operations on Wednesday (1 April).

A statement on the government department's website said: "The CSRC is fully committed to China's overall opening up policies and further opening up of the capital markets.

"CSRC welcomes and will review applications from foreign investors in a law and rule-based and efficient manner."

BlackRock chair of Asia Pacific Geraldine Buckingham said the business was pleased to have taken the next step in its planned Chinese market expansion.

She said in a statement: "We are pleased to have taken this next step in pursuing our onshore presence in China, a market where we expect to see rapid growth in financial assets. We firmly believe that China is one of the biggest opportunities for BlackRock over the long term.

"We will continue to invest in the market and our local investment expertise, in order to help clients navigate this complex investment environment to meet their financial goals."

In a letter to shareholders, released on Sunday (29 March) BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink said he wanted the firm to become the "leading foreign asset manager in China".