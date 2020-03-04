Murray Income trust
Are unloved UK equity income trusts due a comeback?
Could benefit from a 'Brexit bounce'
Without financial alchemy, dividends will disappoint
Dividend growth will continue to disappoint the market unless some 'financial alchemy' comes in to play, explains Charles Luke from the Murray Income trust.
Former Henderson global equities head joins Murray Income trust board
Neil Rogan has taken a seat on the board of the Murray Income trust.
The Big Question: Will the UK suffer a triple-dip recession?
THE BIG QUESTION
Murray's Luke urges caution on dividends
UK dividend growth will disappoint in 2012, undershooting forecasts, investment trust manager Charles Luke has warned.