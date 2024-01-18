Kepler Trust Intelligence names 54 'top' trusts for 2024

Categorised into Growth, Income & Growth and Alternative rated funds, the list 'celebrates the top investment trusts' across the three categories.

The ratings are compiled via Kepler's proprietary, quantitative rating system, which it said is designed to highlight trusts which have demonstrated attractive and consistent performance characteristics over the long-term and taking advantage of the investment trust structure to benefit shareholders.

Thomas McMahon, investment trust research manager at KTI, reflected on the past year for markets and investment trusts, noting investors "saw challenging macro conditions filter down into the investment trust space, but many funds in the sector have proved resilient".

"Our 2024 ratings highlight a suite of trusts with different styles and strategies, all of which have a proven track record of strong risk-adjusted performance versus underlying markets and a stable management team," he added.

For the ‘Growth Rated Funds' category, there were 20 names, with KTI highlighting Dunedin Income Growth (DIG), Murray Income Trust (MUT) and JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (JEMI) highlighted as "strong" performers.

Ashoka India Equity (AIE) joined the list for the first time, ranking second overall, "given its outstanding active record", according to KTI.

From the ‘Income & Growth Rated Funds', 20 trusts made the cut, with small and mid-cap-focused funds a "prevalent" theme.

KTI analysts said "low valuations, particularly in the UK, have created interesting opportunities", such as the Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP), Mercantile (MRC) and Schroder Oriental Income (SOI).

The latter was "particularly for investors seeking a growing income stream over multiple years whilst growing their capital, along with those who favour the more defensive attributes of equity income as a total return strategy," KTI said.

Among ‘Alternative Income Rated Funds', 14 portfolios were awarded a rating, up from 11 in the previous annual review.

Energy storage trust Gresham House Energy Storage (GRID) made its debut on the list, taking the top spot for this group.

KTI said the funds featured have demonstrated "proof of concept in a relatively young asset class where many have not yet established a firm track record".