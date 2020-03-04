MSCI Emerging Markets
UBS AM introduces China A-shares ETF
Listed on Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges
S&P 500 leads in strong year for developed market equities
Stockmarkets finish 2019 at three-year highs
MSCI completes 20% partial inclusion of China A-shares in major indexes
Public consultation reveals investor concerns before further inclusion considered
Why the Chinese A-share market is a good hunting ground for investors
Significant discounts emerging
Somerset 'contrarian' Asquith targets LatAm and EMEA in latest EM launch
New Discovery fund offers investors an alternative to "index anchoring"
India under the microscope: A global investor 'conundrum'
How the emerging market giant is plotting its next growth path
Saudi Arabia and Argentina added to MSCI EM index
Latest MSCI index update
MSCI considers upping China A-share weighting to 20%
Follows 'overwhelming positive' feedback
Chetan Sehgal: TEMIT rebuilding team ahead of EM rebound
Follows Mobius and Hardenberg departures
Why investors need to be careful as the buck bounces back
Potential US dollar impact examined
Tech heavyweights: Where now for the BATs?
Dominance by Chinese tech firms
'The lines between private and state-owned companies in China are becoming less clear'
The strength of emerging market (EM) economic growth this century has been well documented, as has the shift (broadly speaking) from commodity and manufacturing based economies to ones more supported by shifting demographics and the burgeoning middle...
Psigma's McPherson: Why we like EMs and how we own them
Positive on Asian equities in particular
The 'compelling opportunities' being discounted in EMs
Investors waiting on sidelines
'Watershed moment for global equity investors' as A-shares join MSCI EM benchmarks
'Mispricings due to emotional or herd trading'
MSCI approves inclusion of China A-shares in EM and ACWI indices; to begin in June 2018
Fourth attempt at inclusion
Gallery: What will frontier markets look like in 2020?
Gallery of emerging markets of the future