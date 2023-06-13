Emerging markets' power and potential is lost in equity allocations

In fact, there are interesting dynamics in developing markets that we feel investors should start paying attention to.

Investors in EM stocks are searching for light at the end of a long tunnel. After the 2001-2010 boom, the MSCI Emerging Markets delivered annualised returns of just 0.9% in US dollar terms from 2011 through 2022.

China's reopening brings optimism but investors remain wary

Past performance, however, overshadows the future potential of EM, which is often understated in global allocations. Consider the sheer size of EM countries, which contain 52% of the world's population, or 88% if you add frontier and other markets that are not included in the MSCI Emerging Markets index.

Emerging and frontier markets cover 77% of the world's land mass and account for 46% of global GDP. Yet only 11% of companies in the MSCI ACWI index are domiciled in EM regions.

EMs are under-represented in equity indices

Population: medium variant, estimate as of 1 January 2023, Area as of 22 June 2022, 2022 GDP in current prices, MSCI ACWI weight as of 31 December 2022. Source: United Nations Population Division (World Population Prospects 2022), IMF (World Economic Outlook April 2023), UN Food and Agriculture Organization, MSCI

Low exposure could be costly if EM stocks return to favour. EM equity markets stand to benefit from a stronger growth backdrop. AB economists forecast real GDP growth of 3.7% in 2023 for EM, eclipsing the projected growth rate for industrialised countries of 0.3%.

China and India are forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.0% respectively; slower than the past, but far higher than what is expected in the developed world. Meanwhile, EM currencies are attractively valued, which also helps set the stage for potential recovery.

China is enjoying a domestic boom as the country lifts its zero-Covid policy, unleashing pent-up consumer demand after three years of lockdowns and opening the door to a longer-term revival. Recovery in China could ripple across EM countries from Malaysia to South Africa. And within a decade, China is likely to become the world's largest economy.

At the same time, multinationals are reshoring manufacturing operations away from China. This should benefit countries such as Mexico, Vietnam, Indonesia and India. To get in on the reshoring party, India is reinventing itself with new infrastructure and newfound efficiency. After overtaking China in April to become the world's most populous country, India is en route to becoming the world's third-largest economy, surpassing Germany within five years, according to IMF projections.

From Latin America to Asia, innovation is sweeping through emerging market countries. The AI revolution could not happen without EM technology. And the share of internationally filed patents in EM has been steadily increasing, to reach 19% in 2022, based on data from US and European patent offices and AB estimates.

The ubiquitous chip: Rethinking the supply chain

After years of disappointment, many investors are underweight EM equities. With multiple catalysts for change brewing and EM stocks trading at attractive valuations, the time is right to reassess exposure to the developing world within global equity allocations.

Though not immune to current events, EMs are marching to a somewhat different beat. Their banking sectors have exhibited resilience, and unlike the US and Europe, EM economies are more closely linked to China's post-pandemic economic recovery, which is broadening from the consumer to infrastructure and property - where we are witnessing green shoots.

Confidence is gradually rebounding. In addition, the recovery is being supported by accommodative liquidity conditions - again in sharp contrast to what is happening in the developed world.

The need for investors to maintain a strategic allocation in EMs after a decade of underperformance versus developed markets is valid today. After all, while EMs represent more than 60% of the global population and 40% of current world GDP, they also represent more than 60% of future global growth, which is otherwise anaemic.

Economic growth is set to outperform in EMs, bolstered in part by China's recovery, while GDP growth is expected to come down in DMs on the back of tighter financial conditions, and with that we should see an acceleration of the EM/DM growth delta. Similarly, we are starting to see inflation and cooling demand weighing on company margins in DMs. In turn, EM earnings are poised to grow faster than we are likely to see elsewhere in the coming years.

Overall, we see a less negative backdrop for EMs, including an improved economic growth differential with DMs, a potential peaking of US Fed hawkishness as inflation starts to ease globally on the back of the economic slowdown, abating supply chain disruptions and diminishing pressure from a strong US dollar. Earnings should start accelerating relative to DMs. Investors are also very long on the US dollar, and signs of stabilisation should be positive for flows to EMs.

Sammy Suzuki is head of EM equities at AllianceBernstein and manager of the AB Low Volatility Equity portfolio