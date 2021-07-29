ADVERTISEMENT

Michiel de Bruin

Robeco and Quintet Private Bank target USD green bond boom

Desktop

Robeco and Quintet Private Bank target USD green bond boom

Michiel de Bruin and Peter Kwaak are the strategy’s joint portfolio managers

clock 29 July 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Raymond James set to buy Charles Stanley for £278.9m

29 July 2021 • 2 min read
02

Investment Week reveals finalists for Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards 2021

27 July 2021 • 7 min read
03

Goldman Sachs Asset Management and DWS mulling offers for NN Investment Partners - reports

26 July 2021 • 1 min read
04

HydrogenOne trust 'creeps over the line' to raise £107m

28 July 2021 • 1 min read
05

Baillie Gifford leads Edelman's Asset Management brand index for second year running

27 July 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 