Deep Dive: 'Don't write off bonds just yet'

Many observers have made the point that yields are still at historically low levels and, as inflation is reaching record highs, yields can only rise from here. The implication is that returns - especially for government bonds, where yields are the lowest - are likely to be negative over the coming years.

However, 2021 was a rare year of negative fixed income returns for major government bond indices. For the 12 months to December, the Bloomberg Aggregate US Treasury index lost 2.3% and the euro equivalent yielded -3.5%. Significantly, the amount of negative-yielding debt, according to Bloomberg data, declined from a record total $18trn at the end of 2020 to around $12trn at the end of 2021, confirming that bond yields globally have been on the rise.

Negative returns in fixed income are extremely rare, though. Since 2000, euro government bonds had only one other year of negative returns, namely in 2006, when they suffered a modestly negative return of -0.2%. The 10-year German bund yield dipped into negative territory for the first time in July 2016 and since then has moved in a range between 0.8% and -0.9%.

Aside from 2021, though, total returns for euro government bonds were still positive in these years. How come? Well, with very low or even negative yields, carry and roll down can still be an important source of fixed income returns. At the time of writing, the yield on the German 10-year bund amounted to -0.01%. Under the assumption that yields remain unchanged over the next 12 months, even with a negative yield, a holder of the 10-year bund could earn an estimated 0.8%. This is partly because, in one years' time, the yield will roll down to match the yield of a 9-year Bund, which is lower. But the buyer would also benefit from carry, as cash yields are even more negative at around -0.6%. Should yields rise quickly, though, the earned yield and carry could dissipate pretty quickly due to capital loss. In the case of falling yields, the carry would add another layer to the positive total return, on top of the capital gains.

Bond returns therefore can still beat cash returns, provided the right entry point is chosen.

It is likely that we have already seen peak inflation in the eurozone - and US inflation will ease from March onwards. In this scenario we do not expect the market to price in significantly higher rates for the US Federal Reserve (Fed) or the European Central Bank (ECB) from current levels.

Nonetheless, uncertainty around the Fed and the inflation trajectory could linger for a bit longer.

More clarity is possible from Q2 onwards, providing an opportunity to add exposure. Moreover, given the high overall indebtedness of economies, we doubt whether the US economy could stomach a US policy rate much above 2%. In addition, the ECB will likely be painfully slow in scaling back stimulus: low rates in the euro area are designed to keep financing costs for highly indebted countries, such as Italy, affordable.

The still-subdued long-term outlook for central bank policy rates in developed markets therefore suggests that the upward potential for longer-term yields is modest from here - as has been the case over the past decade. In fact, the outlook for bonds could brighten over the coming months. It is also possible that rates exposure across the developed market complex could benefit from flight-to-safety demand. And, as pointed out, with low and even negative cash rates, carry and roll continue to be valuable features of bond investments, as every basis point continues to count. So be careful in writing off bonds just yet.

Heading into 2022 our assessment of market opportunities suggests that valuations for euro supranational and agency bonds are still very attractive, also as swap spreads have widened. We expect to add to our overweight in this sector. In addition we anticipate, that once US inflation has peaked and the worst Fed news is out the way, to add duration exposure to portfolios.

Michiel De Bruin is co-head of the Robeco global fixed income macro team and a senior portfolio manager