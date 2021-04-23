Mark Baribeau
The NEXT generation: What are the three global transformative shifts in the retail sector?
Shopping in the New Exceptional Technologies era
PGIM Investments brings 22 funds to Investment Association universe
22 specialist UCITS funds admitted to IA sectors
PGIM's Baribeau: Why there is 'never room for value' in portfolios
Better ways to distribute products, manager claims
Witan hands $300m of assets to WCM and Jennison
Equal to 12% of its portfolio
Forget the FAANGs - the top under-the-radar tech opportunities
Best hidden gems to get your teeth into
Consumers select disruptive champions, not investors
'Extraordinary' opportunities in NEXT economy