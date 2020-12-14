The NEXT generation: What are the three global transformative shifts in the retail sector?

E-commerce has been displacing brick-and-mortar stores for years, but the trend accelerated dramatically in 2020, as lockdowns and shuttered retail locations forced consumers to the internet in droves.

In the US alone, e-commerce gained 5% penetration in a few short months, a milestone that previously took six years, from 2014-2019, to reach. With demand pulled forward by roughly two years, e-commerce penetration is expected to reach 25% by the end of the year.

This reality spells disaster for traditional retailers not fully embracing new technologies. While an online presence is now a prerequisite for survival, a website alone is not enough for success in today's increasingly digital and interconnected world.

Not all retailers are equipped to serve customers who have become accustomed to instant gratification, seamless transaction options, and choices of products and delivery methods tailored to individual preferences. Historically, it has taken significant investment in infrastructure and logistics to support this type of business model.

A case study is Amazon. Much of Amazon's success can be traced to two powerful forces: the coming of age of digital-native millennials and the failure of other retailers to effectively scale businesses to meet the demands of this critical demographic.

Today's retail leaders marry strong digital ecosystems with stellar customer experiences and convenience, which has been a source of resilience amid the pandemic as well as an avenue for durable growth for years to come.

Millennial make-up and mindset

Born from 1981 to 1996, 1.8 billion millennials account for close to a quarter of the global population. While there are 72 million millennials in the US, China is home more than five times this.

Tech-savvy millennials do research online, want high-quality merchandise, are price-sensitive and comparison shop, care about sustainability, and turn to social media for purchasing help. They seek both luxury and value brands and want convenience.

This information-inundated group poses a distinct challenge to retailers aiming to differentiate themselves.

Notably, millennials accounted for 32% of the global luxury goods market in 2018 and are projected to represent 50% of this market by 2025.

Tomorrow's winning brands will focus on first reaching consumers online - likely through social media - with physical storefronts to provide memorable experiences and exclusive products to enhance brand engagement.

Luxury brands such as LVMH and Kering's Gucci are prime examples. LVMH, the world's most valuable brand, has large scale advantages, a robust digital platform and strong distribution control - which collectively help generate consistent and meaningful cashflows. Gucci is the most followed luxury brand on Instagram, the leading social media platform for luxury goods globally.

With the pandemic halting tourism this year - a key source for luxury sales - the luxury market has been challenged but remains underpinned by robust structural growth.

Digital and local strategies for strong luxury brands have worked particularly well this year, especially in major markets such as China.

The global luxury market has been a long-time pillar for growth for investors, outpacing both broader global and US equity markets, often recovering faster from setbacks.

If this dynamic holds up, European luxury could be one of 2021's sleeping giants.