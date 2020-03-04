manufacturing sector
The relative stability of Japanese assets 'amid a steady stream of political newsflow'
Japanese stocks have lagged their global peers so far this year, as uncertainty over US-China trade frictions and the impact on the global economy have clouded the outlook for corporate earnings.
The reality behind the China headlines
Growth still strong and valuations attractive
Changing Asia: Which country is the New China?
Shifting sands in Asia
What could cause market volatility in the US?
While US stocks reached record levels over the summer months, political turbulence in the US, heightened geopolitical activity - as a result of increasing tensions with North Korea - and investor concerns about the costly impacts of Hurricane Harvey weighed...