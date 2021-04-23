M&G Property Portfolio
M&G eyes Q2 reopening date for suspended property fund
Cash level has risen to 25.3%
M&G mulls opening date for suspended property fund
Cash level at 21.3%
M&G Property Portfolio unlikely to open in 2020 despite 'glimmer of hope' for investors
Valuer Knight Frank further lifts material uncertainty clause
Investors redeem £100m a day from Woolnough's flagship M&G fund
Performance losses of 15%
Update: M&G Property Portfolio suffers contract delays as suspension continues
Raising cash levels
Morningstar data shows flow of assets from active to passive in 2019
Events of 2019 'left black marks on the industry'
Terry Smith: Neil Woodford was 'playing a different game'
'Like Cristiano Ronaldo playing goalkeeper'
Record £2.2bn pulled from UK property funds in 2019
December was the second-worst month on record
Best-performing sectors 2019: Tech on top as US and UK funds flood the top 10
IA Technology and Telecommunications takes top spot
ASI to review property strategy in wake of M&G suspension - reports
Group will rethink retail exposure