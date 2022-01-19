Morningstar: Sustainable fund subscriptions hit £37.1bn in 2021

For the first time in seven years, active strategies had higher inflows than passive ones, thanks in part to consistent interest in sustainable funds, evidenced in four BlackRock trackers which totalled £8bn between them over the course of 2021.

Diversified allocation funds had a second consecutive year of strong inflows, though figures came in lower than in 2020 due to overall lower net inflows in the second half of the year. Baillie Gifford Managed had the highest inflows in the sector, though sustainable strategies were the key propellent across the asset class.

Passive trumps active in latest Morningstar Barometer

Eight of the top ten funds over the year were sustainable vehicles, according to Morningstar's latest annual round-up of fund flows.

Despite rising bond yields, fixed income funds experienced the most inflows, while in equities, the Invesco Global Targeted Returns fund fell substantially and is now outside the top 300 following a further £4.9bn in net redemptions.

Property funds were also out of favour with investors. A number of them liquidated or merged. The M&G Property Portfolio lost £1.2bn following its reopening for dealing earlier in the year.

In terms of fund houses, Vanguard had consistently strong growth, as did Liontrust whose Sustainable future range proved hugely beneficial to the business.

In total in December, net inflows of £1.2bn were registered, though this was primarily owing to the launch of a £1.8bn fixed-income fund.

No trend stuck out in equity or fixed income, with the exception of sustainable vehicles which had total inflows of £2.2bn across asset classes.

According to Morningstar's December fund flows commentary: "Equity fund flows were generally positive in 2021 but in December there was a slight net outflow. Other than UK equity strategies remaining in outflow territory, there were no significant trends. However, as has been the case throughout 2021 and prior, there was shift to sustainable vehicles and flows into sustainable equity strategies stood at £1.1bn in December."

"There were no notable patterns within fixed income either. Flows were roughly evenly split been active and passive vehicles."