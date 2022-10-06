M&G property fund

M&G property portfolio appoints new manager

M&G property portfolio appoints new manager

Michael Wood

clock 06 October 2022 • 1 min read
Two thirds of M&G AUM fails to meet performance expectations

Two thirds of M&G AUM fails to meet performance expectations

95.8% deemed to deliver value overall

clock 01 August 2022 • 2 min read
Suspended property funds collect £40m in management fees over 2020

Suspended property funds collect £40m in management fees over 2020

£2.8m of capital locked away over three funds

clock 16 March 2021 • 4 min read

Pridham Report: 2019 flows 'well below average' despite positive Q4

BlackRock top the tables

clock 03 February 2020 • 2 min read

Fidelity CEO Richards backs new open-ended fund rules - reports

Follows Woodford collapse

clock 13 January 2020 • 2 min read

FCA asks platforms for number of clients affected after M&G suspension

'Top dozen or so'

clock 05 December 2019 • 1 min read
