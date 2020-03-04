LV=
Gold Standard Awards 2016 winners revealed
Brooks Macdonald and Rathbone Investment Management were among the Gold Standard Award winners honoured at a special ceremony at the House of Commons last night.
LV= steps into robo-advice with Wealth Wizards stake
Provider LV= has bought a majority stake in robo-advice operation Wealth Wizards.
LV= annuity sales up 30% despite Budget changes
Mutual LV= has reported strong annuity sales for the second quarter of the year despite the sweeping changes to retirement income announced in the 2014 Budget.
Gosling's Grouse: The brutal truth
GOSLING'S GROUSE
Liontrust acquires North; brings Husselbee and Kim on board
Liontrust Asset Management is to acquire North Investment Partners, appointing founder John Husselbee, as well as former LV = manager Paul Kim, to run its first multi-asset proposition.
Threadneedle's Fleming: RDR may push up charges 'at every level'
THE BIG INTERVIEW
Ignis adds former LVAM manager to UK equity team
Ingis Asset Management has hired Mira Bhogaita as portfolio manager on the UK equity team.
One to Watch: How Artemis duo played the eurozone rebound
It took a brave asset manager to launch a European equity fund in the autumn of 2011.
Ex-LV= fixed income team joins Friends Life
Insurance giant Friends Life has hired the former LV= fixed income team to run portfolios at its new asset management business.
Threadneedle confirms no managers to join from LVAM
No fund managers will be joining Threadneedle from LVAM following its £8bn outsourcing deal, as revealed by Investment Week earlier this month.
No LVAM managers to join Threadneedle
Threadneedle will not be hiring any of the fund managers from LV= Asset Management when the assets move across at the end of the month, Investment Week understands.
LVAM finalises outsourcing deal with Threadneedle
LV= Asset Management said it expects to see some staff redundancies as it finalises its deal to outsource the management of its funds to Threadneedle.
Consolidate to accumulate
The predictions of consolidation within the asset management industry come and go with the economic cycles and stock market volatility.
How are gilt managers adapting to tougher asset class conditions?
Recent events in the US have caused another headlong surge into UK gilts for their supposed safe haven status, driving yields down to fresh lows.
LV= hands fund business to Threadneedle
Threadneedle is preparing to take on the management of LV='s retail and institutional fund range.
Ashby: The 800lb gorilla in the room
As someone who has managed both global and UK equity income funds in the past, I am often asked what are the advantages and disadvantages of managing these respective portfolios.
Hot IPO or catch a cold?
GLENCORE - HOT IPO OR CATCH A COLD?
Head of European equities Page exits LVAM
Mark Page has quit LVAM handing the £227m LV= European ex-UK Growth fund to Richard Falle until a new hire is made.
LV= to sell asset management arm
Liverpool Victoria is due to sell its investment arm LV= Asset Management, according to reports.
Ashby: Do not shun UK domestic market
LVAM's Graham Ashby says he is finding quality stock opportunities in the UK domestic market despite rising inflation and weak economic growth.
LVAM's Wright: Duration not best way to play rate hikes
Reducing average duration is not the best way to benefit from rising interest rate rises, according to LVAM's Michael Wright, who prefers to buy longer-dated gilts and cash.
Ex-Santander MM Speck joins RSM Tenon
Former Santander multi-manager Keith Speck has joined RSM Tenon Financial Management.
Conjecture: UK Equity Income debate
In the latest Conjecture debate, our panelists from LV=, Rathbones Unit Trust Management and Standard & Poor's discussed UK equity income.