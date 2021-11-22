LV= sets out explanation for sale; urges members to vote for private equity bid

LV=: "We all came to the firm conclusion it would not be fair for us to ask our With-profit members to finance a future that requires significant investment."

After the mutual sold its general insurance business in 2017 and 2019, which it deemed necessary to bolster its "weak capital position", the company said its 2020 strategic review came to the conclusion the business was a "sub-scale life and pensions business with an insufficiently strong capital structure and a loss-making new business unit, in need of investment".

As such, it said, a continuation of strategy to pursue a "business as usual" strategy as an independent mutual would not be fair for members given the "high execution risks" of doing so.

It said the Bain Capital bid, which will go to a vote next month, would result in £212m of capital being made available for distribution to members, which would come to expected distributions of £533m to 271,000 LV= Main Fund with-profit members and £83m to non-profit members.

Senior independent director David Barral said: "We all came to the firm conclusion it would not be fair for us to ask our with-profit members to finance a future that requires significant investment, which many would not benefit from. Therefore, we explored an external transaction and having considered 12 bids unanimously concluded that the best outcome for our members, employees and all of our stakeholders was the proposed transaction with Bain Capital.

"It was a decision we did not take lightly given our mutual heritage, but we know it is the right choice because it saves the future of LV=."

The bids and negotiations involved in the deal have turned into something of a public spectacle over the past few weeks as Royal London has sought to manoeuvre its way back into contention. Last week LV= hit back after the rival mutual intervened in its proposed sale to private equity house Bain Capital, saying the deal still represented the best outcome for members.

This public LV= statement followed Bain Capital's efforts to reassure members its bid was the right choice ahead of the vote on the £530m deal set to take place next month.

Bain Capital, the US private equity firm, said it was committed to the long-term growth and success of LV= and will invest significantly in the business. Before its statement, reports had emerged of Royal London trying to instigate a possible three-way deal between itself, LV= and Bain Capital. It is known Royal London was one of the 11 rival bids rejected as LV= instead chose Bain Capital's offer of £530m. The Mail on Sunday reported at the week that Royal London chief Barry O'Dwyer had made the proposal to LV= chief executive Mark Hartigan. No 'business as usual'

Chair Alan Cook added in the statement released on Monday: "There have been numerous theories and opinions about the process and decision. So that members can vote with the facts in front of them, we are showing the analysis we did and the conclusions we reached.

"We urge members to vote at the meetings on 10 December and vote in favour of the transaction with Bain Capital to protect both their interests and the future of LV=."

LV= set out the following bullet-points as to why a "business as usual" approach would not work for the future of the mutual. This is the firm's wording: