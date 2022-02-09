Royal London and LV= cease merger talks

Mutuals halt discussions

Jenna Brown
clock • 2 min read
Image:

Royal London and LV= have halted merger talks saying the firms' different mutual models meant a tie-up would "not be in the best interests of members".

Two days ago, on Monday 9 Februray, Royal London confirmed it was in "exploratory" talks with rival mutual LV= about a merger after submitting a second proposal at the end of 2021.

It followed confirmation on 10 December 2021, that Royal London said it was its belief that it could "offer an attractive future for the members of LV= as part of a growing and well-capitalised mutual" following the collapse of its proposed by out by private equity house Bain Capital.

However, discussions between the groups have ended with no agreement.

The proposed mutual merger was institaged after an initial agreement that would have seen LV= bought by  Bain Capital. That deal fell apart after members voted against it.

Statements released on Wednesday (9 February) suggest LV= will now continue to operate as a stand-alone business.

Royal London group chief executive Barry O'Dwyer said: "Mutuals are owned by their customers and are run for their benefit.

"Our offer to preserve LV=‘s mutuality through a merger with Royal London was based on an understanding that LV= did not have a viable future as an independent company. 

"For Royal London's customers and members, nothing changes. We remain committed to delivering great value products, backed up by market-leading customer service. We look forward to sharing a substantial level of profits with our eligible customers in April, as we normally do."

LV= said it had "become clear" that the businesses different mutual models meant a merger would "not be in the best interests of LV= members". As a result, talks between the two companies have now ceased.

Seamus Creedon, LV= interim chair, said: "We thank Royal London for its engagement and we look forward to operating alongside it as part of a vibrant mutual sector. The strength of LV='s business performance over the past 18 months combined with its operational progress has strengthened the Board's belief in, and commitment to, the continuation of our status as an independent mutual.

"We have heard what our members have said about the importance of mutuality and the continuation of the LV= brand. We continue to maintain our strong capital position, are trading well and building a successful future for LV=, its members, employees and wider communities.

"We will shortly update our members on our business strategy and will continue to engage with them over the coming weeks and months."

Up for sale

LV='s proposed sale to Bain Capital turned into a long-running saga which finally ended in members saying 'no'.

The mutual originally said the controversial deal, first announced in late 2020, would present the most positive outcome for all members including £111m in one-off member payments and a £101m increase in future with-profit policy payout enhancements for LV= with-profit policyholders. However, it did not come to fruition.

Its chairman Alan Cook stepped down over the issue. About 70% of LV='s members voted for the Bain Capital deal but it was not enough to get over the line.

 

Jenna Brown
