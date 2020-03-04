Lord Rothschild

RIT Capital Partners chairman

Lord Jacob Rothschild is the chairman of RIT Capital Partners. He began his career at NM Rothschild & Sons, from where he left in 1980 to develop RIT Capital Partners plc, the investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

He was a founding partner of Global Asset Management and St James's Place Capital and in addition, has a wide range of other venture capital, investment and property interests.