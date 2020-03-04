London & Capital

Fixed income and hedge funds

London & Capital Asset Management is a privately owned investment management firm providing services to individuals and institutional investors, from private banks to charitable trusts and pension funds. It manages fixed-income funds and a fund of hedge funds for its clients. The company invests in the public equity, fixed income, and hedging markets across the globe, and also in real estate markets. It was founded in 1986 and is based in London, with additional offices in Barbados and Hong Kong.