London & Capital
Fixed income and hedge funds
London & Capital Asset Management is a privately owned investment management firm providing services to individuals and institutional investors, from private banks to charitable trusts and pension funds. It manages fixed-income funds and a fund of hedge funds for its clients. The company invests in the public equity, fixed income, and hedging markets across the globe, and also in real estate markets. It was founded in 1986 and is based in London, with additional offices in Barbados and Hong Kong.
The Top Down: End of summer bonus edition
Featuring Pantheon's Andrew Lebus and London & Capital's Roger Jones
FSCS ups final levy for 2019/20 by £16m to £532m
Life, pensions and investment advice levy down £29m
Four arrested as SFO investigates collapsed London Capital & Finance
'Misleading, unclear, unfair' promotions
What is your outlook for global high yield bonds following the Q3 sell-off?
A wave of risk aversion hit high yield bonds in Q3. Here, fund managers give their views on the sector after the sell-off and where the sweet spots now lie for investors.
London & Capital MD: My 'cookie cutter' model portfolio fears
London and Capital's Daniel Freedman talks to Dan Jones about the future of model portfolios, the group's decision to move further up the wealth scale, and its expansion plans.
London & Capital poaches Towry man for regulatory role
Wealth manager London & Capital has hired Towry's general counsel Thomas Donlon in a bid to manage regulatory change and drive business growth.
Brooks Macdonald to make 'substantial' DFM fee cut
Brooks Macdonald is planning a ‘substantial' fee cut for its discretionary fund management service, which could see its headline charge fall by up to 30%.
Report slams 'murky world' of DFM pricing
Discretionary fund managers are failing their customers by adopting opaque and expensive charging structures, according to a new report.
London & Capital launches private investment office
London & Capital has launched a private office targeted at ultra high-net-worth financial services professionals.
Network IN Partnership signs deal with DFM London & Capital
The On-Line Partnership Group, which owns the IN Partnership and Whitechurch networks, has signed a strategic partnership with London & Capital (L&C), making the discretionary's range of managed portfolios available to its 500 advisers.
The Big Question: Are global defensive stocks now too expensive?
With investors worried about global growth, and 'safe-haven' government bonds yielding near record-low amounts, investors have piled into 'defensive' stocks, but are they just too pricey now? Below, experts give their views.
New York to replace London as world's financial capital
London is set to lose its much revered position as the world's largest financial centre following the credit crisis and subsequent increase in regulation.
Morilla-Giner appointed CIO at London & Capital
Pau Morilla-Giner has been appointed CIO at wealth manager London & Capital as Ashok Shah steps aside from the role.
Wealth managers respond to 'overly cautious' criticism
Special Report: Is Spain an investment basket case?
A niche player in a big marketplace
