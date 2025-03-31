Waverton IM chair David Rosier to retire after 47-year career

More than seven years as chair

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Waverton Investment Management chair David Rosier is set to retire following nearly five decades in the City.

He has spent the past seven and a half years as chair of Waverton IM, during which time he briefly served as interim CEO in 2019 and deputy chair of London & Capital following the firm's merger in July last year. M&G, T. Rowe Price and Waverton funds gain RSMR rating Rosier will continue to support the business by establishing a client advisory council which will act as a sounding board for the firm with the aim of strengthening client relationships as the business develops. The retiring chair said it has been "a huge pleasure" to work for Waverton IM and London & Capital.  "Hav...

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

