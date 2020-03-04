Legal & General Investments
LGIM and Foxberry to launch sustainable US equity ETF
$550m raised in advance of launch
LGIM names new CIO as Anton Eser departs
Sonja Laud new CIO
LGIM inflows double in H1 amid 'tremendous momentum'
AUM tops £951bn
LGIM's Benstead on why he hasn't joined the 'short duration party' in fixed income
Mark Benstead, fixed income fund manager at LGIM, explains why he believes duration should be 'embraced' within bond portfolios, rather than traded in a bid to produce alpha.
Are concerns over Australia's banking sector overstated?
Investors have become concerned about the Australian banks in the last year, with the sector down 25% since its peak in March 2016. This is a significant sector, comprising 7% of Asia's total market capitalisation, and is systemically important to the...
Will China's 'extend and pretend' monetary policies cause its next financial crisis?
China's recent stimulus might be boosting sentiment, but the rise in overall debt is creating serious problems and is likely to lead to a financial crisis in the coming years, argues Justin Onuekwusi, multi-asset fund manager at Legal & General Investment...
Deflation defeated
L&G to boost bond team following Hodges' departure
L&G Investments is to make two further hires for its fixed income team following news of the departure of manager Richard Hodges, who will leave the group in October.
Ex-LGIM man North stages comeback with new Macro fund
David North, Legal & General Investment Management's former head of asset allocation and high yield, is set to return to the fund management industry.
Are larger funds polarising the industry?
Simon Ellis, managing director at Legal & General Investments, argues the fund management industry is becoming increasingly polarised, as large funds continue to dominate retail sales.
LGIM set to merge income funds
Legal & General Investment Management is planning to merge two income offerings into its £53m Managed Monthly Income fund, run by Michel Canoy.
L&G's Ellis: Easy green money has been made
Green investing can offer investors high growth opportunities that are invaluable in a low-growth environment, according to L&G Investments' managing director Simon Ellis.
Why EMs are under threat from euro crisis
EMERGING MARKETS