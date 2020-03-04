Legal & General Investments

Are concerns over Australia's banking sector overstated?
Investors have become concerned about the Australian banks in the last year, with the sector down 25% since its peak in March 2016. This is a significant sector, comprising 7% of Asia's total market capitalisation, and is systemically important to the...

LGIM set to merge income funds
Legal & General Investment Management is planning to merge two income offerings into its £53m Managed Monthly Income fund, run by Michel Canoy.

L&G's Ellis: Easy green money has been made
Green investing can offer investors high growth opportunities that are invaluable in a low-growth environment, according to L&G Investments' managing director Simon Ellis.

