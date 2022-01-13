US companies pull back on planned executive pay cuts

Only 15% cut pay to extent planned

Executive pay in the US has been on an upward trend for five years
Companies within the Russell 3000 did not follow through with planned cuts to executive pay due to Covid-19, with only 15% cutting pay to the extent previously publicised, according to new research from Diligent Institute.

During the Covid-19 pandemic 647 businesses within the Russell index announced pay cuts. While 79% of them went through with a reduction, the vast majority cut pay less than anticipated.

Meanwhile, 18% of those actually saw a rise in the CEO's base salary, with a further 3% maintaining the CEO's salary at current levels.

One of the sectors hit hardest by the pandemic was the consumer discretionary sector, which includes hospitality, restaurants, leisure and retail. Of the 201 companies in this sector that announced CEO pay cuts, only 16% went through with the planned pay cut amount.

The report highlighted CEO compensation for both the Russell 3000 and the S&P 500 have been on an upward trajectory for the past five years despite volatile total shareholder returns.  

In 2020 the average CEO total realised compensation for the Russell index was up 20.1% compared to the previous year, while S&P CEOs saw a 26.7% rise.

Shareholder say

Despite a busy proxy season in 2020, US companies saw overwhelming support for pay proposals in the pandemic years, according the research.

Support for ‘say-on-pay' proposals for the Russell 3000 was 89.8% last year, slightly higher than the two previous years which were both at 89.1%.

The S&P 500 companies saw a slight downward trend at 0.7% lower from 2019 to 2020 and another 0.5% drop in 2021.

At the end of last year  Legal & General Investment Management said in an internal memo, seen by press, they would no longer consult on renumeration and would be focussing on "wider ESG work" as companies tended to not act on feedback. 

However, several large asset managers confirmed to Investment Week they would continue to engage on the topic. 

