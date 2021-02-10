Keystone Investment Trust

Update: Baillie Gifford set to take over Keystone IT amid name and objective change

Kate Fox and Lee Qian to replace James Goldstone

clock 10 February 2021 •
Investec: 'Buy' Keystone IT on positive Baillie Gifford change

'Extraordinary growth potential'

clock 07 December 2020 •
Easter Gallery Series: The fund managers breathing 'new life' into mandates

Turnaround funds

clock 26 March 2018 •
