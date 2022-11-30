Keystone Positive Change trust records 35% NAV drop

According to the trust's year-end report, dated 30 September, its share price had also dropped 43.3%, with the discount widening from 0.9% to 13.2%.

The trust said this reflected a widening of discounts across trusts generally but was exacerbated by "a broader deterioration in sentiment towards growth style mandates".

It began the financial year with net gearing of 4.6%, and has since increased this to 10.6%, having drawn down £5m in December. It said that it expects to continue to maintain "a modest level of structural gearing".

Baillie Gifford UK Growth trust performance has 'continued to disappoint'

The trust's board recommended a dividend of 0.4p per share, which will be voted on at the trust's AGM in February.

Managers Kate Fox and Lee Qian described the underperformance as "understandably painful" for shareholders, with stock selection and gearing identified as the "dominant drivers of negative returns".

The most notable underperformer was Moderna, which the managers argued still had a long-term investment case.

Similarly, ASML, which is part of the semiconductor supply chain, also performed poorly, but the manager argued the overall demand for the firm would remain robust as the use of semiconductors continued to expand.

Other companies, such as 10x Genomics, have seen poor operational performance, which saw weak revenue growth due to supply chain issues and coronavirus restrictions.

On the other hand, stocks such as Alnylam, a biotechnology company, and Tesla have both delivered strong performance for the trust.

Notable changes to the portfolio include the selling of both Beyond Meat and Alibaba, with the former attributed to the "missteps" of the CEO and the latter due to regulatory changes within China and internal issues.

MercadoLibre was added to the portfolio, while Sartorius, a biotech consumables firm, and 10x Genomics both saw top-ups as the managers argued for the strength of the biotech sector.

The trust also reduced positions in some firms for which it felt "the valuation was more stretching", such as Tesla and heat-pump manufacturer Nibe.

The managers concluded: "Against the concerning geopolitical backdrop and complex global challenges, we remain committed to our long-term philosophy of investing in innovative companies that are supporting the transition towards a more prosperous, sustainable, and inclusive future."

The trust has also changes its fee structure, with an annual management fee of 0.70% on the first £100m of market capitalisation, 0.65% on the next £150m of market capitalisation and 0.55% on the remaining market capitalisation.

Meanwhile, the ongoing charges for the year were 0.9%, compared to 0.51% the year before. The board argued that the higher base fee "recognises the manager's investment of time and resource" and will be justified by long-term performance.